Airtel annual recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 2GB daily data for 365 days under Rs 3600 Airtel has a major relief for long-term users with its Rs 3,599 prepaid recharge plan. The annual plan offers 365 days validity, unlimited calling, 2GB daily data, unlimited 5G access, and other added benefits, making it ideal for heavy data users in India.

New Delhi:

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, aims at catering to the customer's needs, and for that, they keep rolling out new prepaid recharge plans to fit just about everyone’s needs. Whether you are looking for something affordable or you want the value added in the plan for the short or long run, the telecom player has got it all covered, with a bunch of different plans. In this article, I will be talking about one of the long-term plans which has gained a lot of attention. These long-term recharge plans are especially popular with folks who don’t want the hassle of recharging every month.

Here’s the deal with the Rs 3,599 prepaid recharge plan

You will have to pay once and stay sorted for the whole year – that is 365 days of service – meaning users do not need to think about recharging again and again.

You get unlimited voice calls to any network in India without any daily or monthly calling caps.

If you make a lot of calls and prefer using online browsing, then this plan will make sense for you.

730GB of data for 365 days

Talking about the internet, Airtel has not been holding back. You get 2GB of high-speed data every day, which stacks up to 730GB for the year.

On top of that, if you are eligible for 5G, you can use as much as you want- no data limits, just fast internet all year long.

Not only this, but the plan further offers:

100 free SMS per day for 365 days

Gives you free Hello Tunes to set your own caller tune.

So, in case you are someone who uses your phone a lot, then these extra perks come in handy.

So, who should go for this plan?

It is perfect for people who do not want to think about recharging for a whole year, heavy internet users, or anyone looking for unlimited 5G data with their plan.