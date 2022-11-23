Airtel 5G Plus to power Nagpur International Airport- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of its new Airtel 5G Plus service at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur. This makes it the second airport in the state with the new ultrafast 5G service. The new terminal in Pune, Varanasi and Bengaluru are the other three airports with Airtel 5G Plus service.

Nagpur was one of the first 8 cities in India to get the Airtel 5G Plus service. At the time of writing, the services are currently available at Nehru Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Ganesh Path, Subhash Nagar, CA road and locations. Airtel is augmenting its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel customers, flying in and out of the ‘Orange City’ will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal- at the arrival and departure terminals, baggage claim belts, lounges, boarding gates, security areas, migration and immigration counters, parking area etc. All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. Users do not have to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

George Mathen, CEO – of Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live.”

Airtel 5G Plus comes with three compelling advantages for customers:

First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection. Third, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment.

Airtel has recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. The new 5G Plus service is now live in airports like:

Delhi Mumbai Chennai Bengaluru Hyderabad Siliguri Nagpur Varanasi Panipat Gurugram Guwahati

Customers in these cities have already started to enjoy the Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread.

