Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Airtel 5G Plus now available in 2 cities of Uttarakhand- Haridwar and Dehradun

Airtel 5G Plus now available in 2 cities of Uttarakhand- Haridwar and Dehradun

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar and Brampuri. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: February 21, 2023 19:30 IST
Airtel true 5G
Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel

 Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Haridwar. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Dehradun.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is complete. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar and Brampuri.  Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

ALSO READ: POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will enable the superfast access to high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, gaming, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

ALSO READ: Apple Support website is down, and some users reported an 'Invalid URL' error

Related Stories
Airtel's Nxtra partnered with Bloom Energy to reduce carbon emissions in Karnataka

Airtel's Nxtra partnered with Bloom Energy to reduce carbon emissions in Karnataka

Airtel and IBM collaborated to power Indian enterprises in 5G era- Know more

Airtel and IBM collaborated to power Indian enterprises in 5G era- Know more

Airtel launches advanced home surveillance solution in India: Everything you need to know

Airtel launches advanced home surveillance solution in India: Everything you need to know

Airtel 5G launches in 8 cities

Airtel 5G launches in 8 cities

Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities of India: All you need to know

Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities of India: All you need to know

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan in two circles; pan-India roll-out expected

Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan in two circles; pan-India roll-out expected

Airtel 5G Plus to power Nagpur International Airport- Know more

Airtel 5G Plus to power Nagpur International Airport- Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Patna: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Patna: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now available in 4 airports and 13 cities

Airtel 5G Plus now available in 4 airports and 13 cities

Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem

Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Execution of caller name display will be difficult for 2G/3G phones, threat to privacy: Telcos' body

Execution of caller name display will be difficult for 2G/3G phones, threat to privacy: Telcos' body

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Airtel Prepaid Plans for Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699, validity for 56 days

Airtel Prepaid Plans for Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699, validity for 56 days

Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank for providing THIS facility | Know DETAILS

Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank for providing THIS facility | Know DETAILS

Airtel Prepaid plan worth Rs 359: Price, validity and offers

Airtel Prepaid plan worth Rs 359: Price, validity and offers

Airtel 5G Plus now in 5 cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot

Airtel 5G Plus now in 5 cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot

How to use Netflix without a subscription and watch unlimited videos for free?

How to use Netflix without a subscription and watch unlimited videos for free?

Airtel 5G Plus now available in all north-eastern states: Know-more

Airtel 5G Plus now available in all north-eastern states: Know-more

Bharti Airtel gets 15 Lakh new subscriber in December 2022- Report

Bharti Airtel gets 15 Lakh new subscriber in December 2022- Report

Sovan Mukherjee, CEO of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Haridwar in addition to Dehradun. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Last year, Airtel demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News