Airtel 5G Plus now available in 2 cities of Uttarakhand- Haridwar and Dehradun

Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Haridwar. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Dehradun.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is complete. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar and Brampuri. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will enable the superfast access to high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, gaming, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Sovan Mukherjee, CEO of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Haridwar in addition to Dehradun. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Last year, Airtel demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

