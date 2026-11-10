Air Purifier buying guide: HEPA Filter, CADR, room size and 5 other things to check

India just had its festival of lights – Diwali – and the whole nation is talking about the air quality index for many reasons. With the rising level of air pollution across the northern part of India, the need to buy an air purifier goes up every year around this time. Cities like Delhi and Mumbai, along with other urban centres, have further recorded poor air quality (AQI).

AQI levels have been coming close to 400, which are dangerous and pose numerous health risks, especially for children, elderly people and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma. As a result, many households are considering buying air purifiers to improve air quality.

However, if you are planning to buy an air purifier, it may turn out to be a complex job, as it is just not about simply picking a popular brand or an affordable model. A machine may cost somewhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 50,000. The cost will further depend on the technology, room coverage and filter quality.

Moreover, a cheaper purifier could eventually prove expensive if its replacement filters cost more or it fails to clean the room.

1. Check the HEPA Filter Quality

It is considered to be one of the most important aspects to consider before purchasing any air purifier. The filter is one of the important components of an air purifier, so one must look for a HEPA filter, preferably H13 grade, and check the manufacturer's filtration specifications.

A True HEPA H13 filter has been designed to capture at least 99.95 per cent of particles measuring 0.3 microns under standard test conditions. This makes it useful for removing airborne particles, including PM2.5, which can enter the respiratory system and affect health.

2. Look at the CADR rating

CADR- commonly known as ‘Clean Air Delivery Rate ’, indicates how quickly an air purifier can deliver filtered air. A higher CADR generally means faster air cleaning, so one must choose a purifier with a CADR for your room size. Models with a CADR of around 200–350 metres per hour may work for certain small and medium-sized rooms. But when we speak of larger houses, they require higher capacity. The ideal rating also depends on how you want the room air to be cleaned.

3. Match the coverage area to your room

One must always check the recommended coverage area before purchasing an air purifier. Manufacturers generally mention the maximum room size in square feet or square metres. A small purifier may struggle to clean the air in a living room. Similarly, buying a powerful model for a small bedroom could increase your expenses.

4. Activated Carbon Filter

A HEPA filter is known to capture particles, while an activated carbon filter will help reduce certain gases, smoke-related odours and other smells. If you live in an area where there are construction sites, then you must definitely consider a purifier which comes with a substantial activated carbon filter, helping the people to live in clean and breathable environment – very helpful for kids, older people and anyone who has breathing issues.

5. Check the noise levels

Air purifiers often run for hours, including at night. Check their noise levels at lower fan speeds and in sleep mode. A noisy motor can disturb sleep, especially when the device is placed in a bedroom.

6. Calculate filter replacement costs

A purchase price does not necessarily mean a cheaper long-term investment. Check the replacement filter price, availability and recommended replacement interval. Some of the available models in India may have proprietary filters, which tend to increase the maintenance costs of the purifier over time.

7. Ozone-free operation and air quality indicators

This is basic but is helpful for anyone who lives simply. One must choose an air purifier which does not produce ozone intentionally, as ozone could irritate the lungs and create health issues. Also, one must consider buying a model with PM2.5 sensors and air quality indicators to understand the exact level of air quality.

These features help the users to monitor pollution and understand when the purifier will be needing to work harder specially when the air is not clear.

Overall, the best air purifier is the one that matches your room size, offers filtration and has affordable maintenance costs. Comparing these factors before buying can help you avoid a bad purchase.

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