Ai+ to launch Pulse 2 smartphone on March 2, expands AIoT ecosystem with NovaPods and NovaWatch

New Delhi:

Ai+ Smartphone, India’s fastest-growing technology brand, built from the ground up to serve a future shaped by applied intelligence and sovereign innovation, has announced a major expansion of its product ecosystem with the launch of its AIoT portfolio, including NovaPods (earbuds) and NovaWatch (smartwatch) devices. The new product line will go on sale from February 27 onwards via Flipkart at noon.

Furthermore, the company has also confirmed that it's coming up with a new smartphone, Pulse 2, which will launch on March 2. The handset will be positioned as an affordable yet feature-rich device, and the Pulse 2 will aim at delivering a simplified and smooth user experience powered by applied intelligence.

Pulse 2: Key features and specifications

Pulse 2 will offer a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera for improved photography across lighting conditions. The smartphone is claimed to feature the slimmest 6000mAh battery in its segment, promising all-day usage.

The smartphone will run on the Android 16 operating system out of the box, layered by a NxtQuantum OS. The brand further states that the handset has been designed to be accessible while offering a confidence-building user experience at competitive price points.

AIoT portfolio: NovaPods and NovaWatch lineup

The AIoT ecosystem is a wireless audio product line; it has biometric earbuds, lifestyle wearables, and kids’ 4G smartwatches, which are priced in the range of Rs. 699 and Rs. 7,999.

NovaPods series holds three new device lineups:

NovaPods Go will be priced at Rs 699 and will come with 10 mm drivers, a dual mic, 60 60ms latency, Bluetooth 5.4, up to 24 hours of total playback, and an IPX4 rating.

NovaPods Pro will be priced at Rs. 1,999 and support active noise cancellation, a six-mic setup, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, up to 30 hours of playback and an IPX4 rating.

NovaPods Clips will be priced at Rs 3,999 with an open-wear design, 50ms low latency, Bluetooth 6.0, up to 16 hours of playback, and protected by an IPX4 rating.

NovaWatch series comes with two watches and one watch, which is a hybrid model

NovaWatch Active will be priced at Rs 2,499 and will feature a 1.73-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling capability, a heart rate tracking system, SpO2 tracking for oxygen level in the body and an IP68 rating.

NovaWatch Kids 4G has been designed exclusively for kids and will be priced at Rs. 2,999. It will feature GPS, 4G calling, SOS alerts, and geo-fencing and will be backed by an 800mAh battery. The watch comes with an IP67 rating to safeguard it from water and dust, making it ideal for rough use.

The Ai+ Wearbuds are priced at Rs 7,999, and they are a blend of a smartwatch with earbuds – both together. This hybrid smartwatch with detachable earbuds features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 2GB of storage capacity and ENC calling.

Price, availability and ecosystem vision

All NovaPods and NovaWatch devices will be available on Flipkart from February 27 onwards. Prices starting from Rs 699 target mass-market accessibility.

Ai+ says that the goal is to democratise technology in India by offering integrated devices across smartphones, audio, fitness, and family safety categories at affordable prices.