AI threatens 8 key sectors: Reports reveals jobs at risk AI has the potential to threaten jobs in various sectors. Recent reports indicate that the rise of AI may lead to job losses in eight sectors within the next five years.

New Delhi:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly streamlined many aspects of our work. However, it also poses a potential threat to jobs in the near future. A recent report suggests that AI could displace jobs across eight different sectors within the next five years, highlighting a serious concern within the service industry. From driving to coding, AI has the potential to eliminate a wide range of positions. In simpler terms, AI might become a metaphorical 'Bhasmasura,' threatening even the jobs of those who engineered it.

Job loss threats across eight sectors

As outlined in various reports, companies like IBM have already begun employing AI agents for recruitment, signaling that the HR sector is not immune to AI advancements. Following in IBM's footsteps, numerous firms are likely to adopt AI technologies for their hiring processes. Researchers also indicates that AI could also jeopardise jobs in the driving industry. There has been ongoing development of autonomous vehicles, and once they're fully operational, AI could serve as your personal chauffeur, potentially displacing many drivers in the coming five years. The coding sector stands to be hit particularly hard. With the introduction of tools like Google Gemini Deep Research, AI is now capable of coding on your behalf. Reports suggest that basic coding tasks could soon be handled by AI, creating significant challenges for newcomers entering this field. In addition, AI threatens jobs in the security sector as it can act as a personal cybersecurity assistant, helping individuals avoid large-scale cyber fraud. Personal assistants or secretaries might also see their roles diminished by AI technologies, which can manage email reports, daily tasks, and more. Jobs in sales are also at risk, as AI will take over everything from sending online messages to responding to inquiries. E-commerce businesses are poised to harness AI tools for product listings and customer communications. Moreover, AI could make inroads into the restaurant industry over the next five years, automating tasks such as order taking, receipt generation, and even serving dishes. Notably, cities like Kolkata and London are already using robots to serve food. Finally, AI's influence extends to branding and content management on social media, which means that jobs in these fields could also face disruption as AI technology becomes more widespread.

ALSO READ: India Post unveils DIGIPIN: Short code for exact locations; Here's how to use it