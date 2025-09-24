AI takes center stage at this year's UN meeting on global challenges The UN has passed a resolution to establish a Global Dialogue on AI Governance forum and an independent scientific panel of experts. Today, the UN will hold an open debate on ensuring that AI is used responsibly.

As AI becomes one of the world's most significant and complex challenges, it's taking center stage at this year's high-level United Nations meeting. Since the launch of ChatGPT about three years ago, AI's capabilities have captivated the world, leading to a race among tech companies to develop more advanced systems. This rapid progress has also prompted warnings from experts about serious risks, including large-scale disinformation and even existential threats like engineered pandemics. These concerns have led to calls for international safeguards.

The UN's recent adoption of a new governance framework is the latest and most significant effort to regulate AI. Unlike previous non-binding pledges from summits hosted by countries like Britain, South Korea, and France, this new approach aims for a more structured, global effort. Last month, the General Assembly passed a resolution to establish two key bodies: a Global Dialogue on AI Governance forum and an independent scientific panel of experts.

New UN AI governance bodies

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an open debate on how to ensure AI is used responsibly and in compliance with international law, particularly in conflict prevention and peace processes. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will officially launch the Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

This new forum will serve as a venue for governments and other key stakeholders to discuss international cooperation and share solutions. It is set to hold formal meetings in Geneva next year and in New York in 2027.

Meanwhile, the UN will begin recruiting 40 experts for the scientific panel, with two co-chairs—one from a developed country and one from a developing nation. This panel has been compared to the UN's climate change panel and its annual COP meetings.

Isabella Wilkinson, a research fellow at the think tank Chatham House, called the new bodies a "symbolic triumph" and "by far the world's most globally inclusive approach to governing AI." However, she also expressed skepticism about their practical power, questioning whether the UN's slow-moving bureaucracy can effectively regulate a rapidly evolving technology.

Calls for immediate action

Ahead of the UN meeting, a group of influential experts, including senior employees from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic, called for governments to agree on "red lines" for AI by the end of next year. They argued that AI needs "minimum guardrails" to prevent the "most urgent and unacceptable risks" and urged governments to sign an internationally binding agreement. They pointed to successful past treaties on nuclear testing and biological weapons as models.

Stuart Russell, a professor of AI at the University of California, Berkeley, and a backer of the proposal, stated, "The idea is very simple. As we do with medicines and nuclear power stations, we can require developers to prove safety as a condition of market access." He suggested that AI governance could function similarly to the International Civil Aviation Organization, which coordinates with safety regulators worldwide. Russell also proposed a flexible "framework convention" that can be updated as AI technology advances, rather than a rigid set of rules.

