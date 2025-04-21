AI's cinematic debut: 95-Minute Kannada movie made without actors, featuring human-like characters The Kannada film industry has produced a movie featuring no human actors at all. Every scene of this AI-created film will appear original to you.

Kannada cinema has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by creating the world's first AI-generated film, titled 'LOVE YOU,' directed by S. Narasimhamamurthy. He refers to this film as a digital marvel. What sets this movie apart is that the characters, created entirely through AI, closely resemble real humans. Discussing this innovative film, Director Narasimhamamurthy explained that every element, including the frames, songs, dialogue, character animations, lip syncing, and camera movements, was produced using artificial intelligence. AI engineer Nutan played a crucial role in the coding of the film, while Sundar Raj Gundu Rao took charge of its creative aspects.

Traditionally, making a movie involves a large team of hundreds of individuals, including actors and actresses. However, this AI-generated film was created by just a handful of people without the need for any actors or filming in specific locations—everything was accomplished through AI technology.

A runtime of 95 minutes

With a runtime of 95 minutes, this AI-driven movie features 12 original songs, all of which were also generated by AI. Viewers will find it hard to believe that such creativity has come from machines rather than humans. After experiencing the breathtaking visuals, emotional scenes, and various aspects of 'LOVE YOU,' you won’t sense that it was entirely crafted by AI.

Recently, this AI movie received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While a release date has yet to be announced, it is expected to hit theaters nationwide soon. The director believes we are entering a new era where storytelling and technology not only coexist but also collaborate in innovative ways, paving the way for a new dimension in storytelling.

