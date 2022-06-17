7 WhatsApp safety tips to be followed by parents for online security

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp has taken over the entire world and this is one of the most important applications which we install on our handsets. This application is the primary mode of communication and it helps the user to connect with friends, family and colleagues. But with rising demand, there are rising cases of cybercrime and parents are in need to be educated about the technology and how it works.

Our parents have become more tech-savvy in the present scenario and hence, are more in danger of digital crime which is a common threat for any smart device user at the current time.

So, on this Father’s Day, let's bridge the technological gap and raise awareness about online safety, encouraging our dear dads to understand the various safety tools and resources that can be used to stay in control online.



Here are some WhatsApp tips and tricks you can share with fathers as well as mothers for their online safety and digital well-being.



7 points to explain to your father for keeping them safe from cybercrime:

Think twice before forwarding messages

WhatsApp has created a label for all forwarded messages and limits the number of times you can forward messages as a way to encourage users to reconsider before sharing. Our fathers should be made aware that if they aren’t sure whether something’s true or don’t know the source of the message, they must not forward it, as it may be fake information.

Fact-check information

In India, there are 10 independent fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp that help users to identify, review, and verify the information and help prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform. Additionally, WhatsApp also enables its users to verify the information by texting The Poynter Institute’s IFCN WhatsApp chatbot to get a message or information validated. Encourage fathers to verify news with just the touch of a button and become more aware.

Enable Two-Step Verification

WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in the event of your father’s SIM card being stolen or if his phone is compromised.

Block and report unwanted contacts

Unlike traditional SMS, WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to block accounts. We must inform our dads that they can easily make reports to WhatsApp if they encounter problematic messages. In addition, WhatsApp now provides the option for people to keep reported messages on their phones if they want to share them with fact-checkers or law enforcement officials.

Keep conversations private

With features like ‘Disappearing Messages’ where new messages sent in the individual or group chat disappear depending on the duration users select and ‘View Once’ which enables users to send photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, Whatsapp aims at giving father’s even more control over their privacy than ever before.

Control what’s shared online

Our fathers transact in the online world daily and thus protecting their personal information and privacy is essential when using the internet. Sharing sensitive information such as address, phone number, passwords, credit/ debit card numbers, and bank account information should be avoided. On WhatsApp, users have the power to control their personal details such as - Profile Photo, Last Seen, About, Status and who it's seen by - everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one.

Be careful with clicking or believing

The Internet is privy to spam messages, cyber threats and frauds, be it a job offer, winning a cash prize or a fully sponsored trip from an unknown number. These messages often include links to a website or request access to personal information with disguised malware. While we may be aware netizens, our fathers may be more susceptible to falling prey to such scams. Hence, it is important to educate our fathers that they must think before they click - If you receive it on WhatsApp, you can simply report accounts to WhatsApp by flagging a specific message. To do so, you can simply long-press a particular message to either ‘report’ or ‘block a user’.