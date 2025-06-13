5G Smartphone with 5000mAh battery debuts under Rs 8,000; Indian brand challenges Chinese rivals Lava has launched two budget smartphones, the Lava Storm and Lava Storm Lite, both priced under Rs 8,000. These phones feature a 5000mAh battery and a 50MP camera, offering great functionality for their affordable price.

New Delhi:

Home ground brand Lava has unveiled two new budget 5G smartphones in its Storm series, with prices starting at under Rs 8,000. Introducing the Lava Storm Play and Lava Storm Lite, the company poses a strong challenge to Chinese competitors such as Redmi, Realme, Poco, and Infinix with these models boasting impressive features such as a 5,000mAh battery and up to 128GB of storage. Here are all the details you need to know about these smartphones.

Lava Storm Series India price and availability

The Lava Storm Play comes in a single configuration featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,999. Its first sale will take place on June 19 at 12 noon via the e-commerce site Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Lava Storm Lite offers two storage options—4GB RAM with 64GB of storage or 4GB RAM with 128GB of storage—starting at Rs 7,999, with its first sale scheduled for June 24 at 12 noon on Amazon.

Lava Storm Series specifications

Both smartphones feature a 6.75-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The Storm Play is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 5G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be virtually expanded by an additional 6GB. On the other hand, the Storm Lite is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core processor, featuring 4GB of RAM and storage options up to 128GB, also expandable virtually by 4GB.

Battery-wise, both models come with a robust 5,000mAh battery, with the Storm Play supporting 18W fast charging while the Storm Lite supports 15W. For connectivity, both phones offer features such as 4G/5G SIM card support, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and they operate on an Android 15-based system. Additionally, they include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and have an IP64 rating for resistance to water and dust.

In terms of photography, the Lava Storm Play sports a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front camera. The Storm Lite, likewise, features a 50MP main camera on the rear and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

