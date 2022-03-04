5G- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK 5G

We live in a world where we all are dependent on faster internet and a virtually connected lifestyle. All we look forward to is having great internet and the right gadget to live the day. We literally eat, breathe, talk, listen and work on technology. The mobile network and internet connection plays a very important role when we speak of work and leisure. As the mantra states- “Faster is better!”, speed and technology play a very crucial part and we all are totally into faster internet for better productivity.

Earlier, we all know how big was 4G LTE network was all about. Now we all are set to bring in the upgraded and smarter connectivity option, known as 5G. The latest talk of the town is considered as a very fast and swift mode of connection. But what exactly is 5G all about? Let us know more about the technology and why is it so much in the talks.

What is 5G?

The latest 5th generation mobile network is 5G, which is one attention seeker in today’s time after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. The latest 5G connection enables the user to connect everyone and everything together virtually which further includes machines, objects, and devices.

5G wireless technology has been designed for delivering higher multi-Gbps data speeds with ultra-low latency. The network is capable to be more reliable and hold a massive network capacity along with increased availability.

The new 5G is said to be the high-performer network that comes with improved efficiency along with new user experiences.

How does 5G work?

When we speak of the fourth-generation (4G) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) wireless network technology, it created a wave of faster internet under budget-friendly space in India. Also, 4G provided the foundation of 5G.

We all know that 4G used large and high-power cell towers to radiate signals for longer distances. On the 5G connection, wireless signals will be transmitted through more small cell stations located in places like light poles or building roofs.

The use of multiple small cells is necessary because the millimetre wave (MM wave) spectrum-- the band of spectrum between 30 and 300 gigahertz (Ghz) that 5G relies on to generate high speeds -- can only travel over short distances and is subject to interference from weather and physical obstacles, like buildings or trees.