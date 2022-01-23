5 Mobile Games which gained popularity over the past two years

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mobile Gaming

The online gaming industry witnessed massive growth in the past two years. People- kids, adults, teens, and old-aged, everyone was indoors, and they prefer being entertained along with having a tied-up status with working from home, studying from home, managing house chores altogether.

We also witnessed the rise in demand for mobile gaming which became one of the most used sources of engagement and entertainment during the pandemic. Many people got introduced to mobile gaming and many households entertained with the gaming.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) saw steady growth during these two years, where mobile gaming enthusiasts were growing and were drawn to MPL.

Of the extensive collection of the games, here are 5 games that witnessed were played the most in 2021.

Carrom Clash:

The enticing board game which we use to play with our family and friends is now accessible through the online mode. Carrom Clash is like the traditional board game with a few changes. It is played in a skilled mode instead of the usual game's freestyle mode. Though the traditional carrom game is played with two to four players, MPL enabled the players an online multiplayer mode for carrom where participants can have a gameplay experience with a random opponent in a 1v1 player mode.

Fruit Dart:

Fruit Dart is another game that got much engagement over the period. To score points, the users must cut the fruit with the help of a knife by swiping the screen avoiding hitting the bombs and reacting quickly. To discharge the darts, the player must tap the screen. The player earns points with each fruit sliced, and the score is instantly updated. Extra points are awarded if the player hits two or more fruits with the same knife. Was and still is a good and simple game to engage the mobile gamer.

Fruit chop:

Fruit chop is one of the most popular and rewarding arcade games of the time, claimed MPL. In this game, the player slices fruits with a touch-screen-controlled blade. When the fruit comes on screen, players must swipe their fingers across the screen in an ongoing effort to slice the fruit in halves. They can also slice numerous fruits with one swipe to earn extra points. They are eliminated from the game if three fruits are missed. Also, bombs are displayed on the screen periodically, and users will lose. The game is similar to Fruit Dart, having the same play type but a slight difference in the interface front.

Runner no.1:

Runner No.1 is a 3D video game that enables the player to run indefinitely and experience versatile graphics. The game alternates between icy and forest terrains at a regular interval of time during the gameplay. The explorer's speed increases over time, making it a little difficult in every passing time. The game perhaps helps players to focus and play. Power-ups are generated at regular intervals to help the players to avoid ditches, cliffs, and turns.

Here, the participant takes charge of an explorer pursued by a bear across various terrain. The player's score is determined by how long they can run without collapsing or dropping off cliffs. They must also keep ahead of the bear who is pursuing them. Moreover, bonus points are awarded for collecting gold coins while running.

Block Puzzle:

Based on our childhood experience playing Tetris, block puzzle games have almost identical rules and are entertaining with exciting twists. A simple block game in which the player must arrange each block in a different arrangement on a 9x9 grid board. The game’s goal is to clear as many cells as possible to make room for the new blocks. The game is like classic block puzzle games, but with a few differences- time restrictions and playing online with a real opponent. As your opponent receives the same game board, the player must clear as many cells as possible within a span of a 2-minute time limit to outscore them.