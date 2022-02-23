Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK 5 Bluetooth Speakers under Rs. 25,000

Planning to go for speaker shopping in 2022?

Then make sure you have got premium quality Bluetooth speakers to keep you tuned in and be ready for any staycation or house party. We all know that the market has been oversaturated with thousands of options to choose from when it comes to Bluetooth speakers with multiple specifications.

So we tried solving the concern by listing down five Bluetooth speakers under the price tag of Rs. 25,000, to ease your speaker shopping which can help you play an uninterrupted music stream with loud and clear sound.

Sony SRS-XB43

Sony has designed this speaker model specifically for bass lovers and this speaker features Sony’s premium Extra Bass technology. A mid-sized speaker can deliver a great audio output and is both waterproof and dustproof with tastefully integrated lighting effects. For a wider sound print, Sony SRS-XB4 can be connected wirelessly to other compatible Sony speakers. It comes with a noise-cancelling internal microphone and is available at a price tag of Rs. 23,990 at Amazon.

JBL- Xtreme 2

JBL Xtreme 2 is a premium Bluetooth speaker which is claimed to be best for a house party or a pool party, specifically for a mid-level gathering. The device weighs around 2.5Kg with a massive size making it a little difficult to carry around easily. The speaker has a battery life of 15 hours and it only takes around 4 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100%, so it can definitely be the perfect party prop. JBL Xtreme 2 also has a JBL connect+ feature through which one can connect up to 100 JBL speakers with the connect+ feature. The device is priced at 22,999 but it is available at Amazon for INR 17,999.

Marshall Emberton

With 20-hour of battery life and portable design, Marshall Emberton comes with a vintage look and delivers well-rounded, punchy audio that works well with bass enhanced music like classic rock, electronica, and more. Weighing approximately 700 grams, and compact design, the Marshall Emberton speaker is easy to carry around for travel purposes and is available at a price tag of Rs. 14,999 on Amazon.

AIWA SB-X350J

This desk speaker comes with a commanding audio character, offering a real audio experience with a small package. SB-X350J has two passive bass radiators (front+ back) for even distribution of sound. This speaker also comes with two custom-designed 40 mm active audio drivers and a Type – C charging point that enables 3 hours of charging time with 5 hours of playback time. Built with solid oxidized aluminium which lends a premium look to the speakers, SB-X 350J comes with an LED battery display, a control panel, and a 3.5mm AUX –IN.

The SB-X 350J speaker has Premium Oxidized Aluminum Construction and is priced at Rs. 17,999 but is available on Amazon at a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,990 and comes with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch Soundbar

The Dolby Digital soundbar from Sony with a subwoofer and two compact rear speakers is a party rocker for your house party. The Sony HT-S20R is a 5.1-inch Soundbar. We need no introduction when we talk of Dolby Digital sound as the device is capable to stand tall for your house party. The soundbar offers smooth Bluetooth connectivity along with USB, HDMI, and optical support. The device is originally price at Rs. 19,990 but is available at a discounted price tag of Rs. 17,990 on Amazon.