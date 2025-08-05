43-inch LED Smart TV now starts at Rs 13,000 with discount on sale: Where to buy 43-inch LED Smart TVs are available at very low prices during the Freedom Sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart. You can bring home Smart TVs from brands like LG, Xiaomi, and Thomson for less than Rs 13,000.

New Delhi:

Looking for a new TV? The Flipkart Freedom Sale, running from August 1 to August 8, offers incredible discounts on 43-inch LED Smart TVs. You can save up to 45 per cent on popular brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, LG, and Beston. These TVs feature brilliant picture quality and come with many pre-installed OTT apps, making them perfect for your entertainment needs.

Here's a look at some of the best smart TV deals you can find:

Xiaomi Mi F Series

The 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV from the Xiaomi Mi F Series gets a 41 per cent discount. It is originally priced at Rs 42,999, is now available for just Rs 24,999. This FireTV OS-powered TV also comes with additional bank discounts and cashback offers. It has features like Dolby Audio and a 32GB of storage.

Thomson Phoenix

During its launch, this 43-inch smartTV was priced at Rs 31,999. Interested buyers can now own it for Rs 19,999. Flipkart is offering a 37 per cent discount on this smartTV. This Android TV OS model boasts impressive features like Dolby Atmos and powerful 40W stereo speakers, in addition to other bank and cashback offers.

LG AI TV

The LG AI TV is a premium option, now available for a steep discount. The smartTV was originally priced at Rs 48,690 and is now 36 per cent cheaper at Rs 30,990. It runs on the WebOS operating system and features an advanced Alpha7 AI processor for a stunning 4K display.

Beston

For those on a budget, the latest 43-inch FHD LED Smart TV from Beston is a steal. You can take it home for just Rs 12,999, a massive 45 per cent discount from its original price of Rs 23,999. This Android TV OS model comes with several pre-installed OTT apps, offering great value for money.

