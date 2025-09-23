14 Lakh lost to 'digital arrest' recovered: A guide to getting your full money back To recover all of the money lost to digital scams, it is essential to report the complaint within the golden hour. This helps authorities to recover the funds.

New Delhi:

In a swift operation, Bengaluru police have recovered Rs 14 lakh that Preeti, the wife of BJP Chikkaballapura MP K. Sudhakar, lost in a "digital arrest" cyber fraud. According to the police, the incident occurred on August 26. Preeti, 44, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru, received a WhatsApp call from fraudsters impersonating officials from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Police. This scam, known as a digital arrest, involves criminals posing as law enforcement or enforcement agency officials who threaten victims via video calls, claiming they've been booked in criminal cases.

How scam happened

The fraudsters told her that there had been an illegal transfer of money from her bank account. They assured her that if she transferred the money to the RBI for verification, it would be returned to her account within 45 minutes. They also threatened her with arrest if she didn't comply. Under this duress, she transferred a total of Rs 14 lakh from her HDFC Bank account to an unknown YES Bank account.

A guide to getting your full amount back

Later that same evening, Preeti filed a complaint with the police and also contacted the National Cyber Helpline (NCRP) at 1930 within the "Golden Hour" of the incident. This prompt action led to the money in the accused's account being frozen. On September 3, the 47th ACJM Court ordered Yes Bank authorities to return the frozen amount to Preeti's account.

"Acting on the order, the entire lost amount of Rs 14 lakh was returned to the complainant," a press note stated. The Deputy Commissioner of Police of the West Division, Girish S., informed reporters that efforts are underway to trace the culprits.

He urged the public not to panic if they become victims of such scams, emphasising that lodging an immediate complaint with the NCRP at 1930 and a nearby police station can prevent financial losses.

