10-Day sale with 10-minute flash deals offer discounts on iPhone 17 and more Swiggy Instamart has launched the Quick India Movement 2025 Sale. This sale occurs daily for just 10 minutes, allowing users to purchase smartphones from brands like OnePlus and Oppo at discounted prices. Additionally, there will be special offers for the upcoming iPhone 17.

New Delhi:

Swiggy Instamart has announced its first-ever "Quick India Movement 2025 Sale". It is a 10-day event that will feature a daily, 10-minute flash sale. The company claims this will be India's fastest sale, offering deals on products from OnePlus, Oppo, and even the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

The Quick India Movement Sale

(Image Source : SWIGGY )Swiggy Quick India Movement Sale

The sale will take place on the Swiggy Instamart app from September 19 to September 28. During this 10-day period, interested buyers can get discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent on over 50,000 products, including electronics, kitchen goods, and beauty and personal care items. Additionally, Axis Bank credit card holders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent or up to Rs 1,000.

The sale will feature special offers on the iPhone 17 series, which is set to launch on September 9. Swiggy Instamart delivers smartphones within 10 minutes in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Beyond iPhones, you'll also find discounts on phones and accessories from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, JBL, Philips, Protronics, and Noise.

New gifting platform

Swiggy has also launched a new gifting platform, which can be accessed through the Swiggy app. The company plans to roll out an AI-powered gifting chatbot soon, which will help users choose the perfect gift for any occasion.

Increase in platform fees

Meanwhile, the cost of ordering food online in India has gone up as the two biggest food delivery services, Swiggy and Zomato, have decided to raise their fees. This increase comes just before the festive season when many people order food for celebrations.

Currently, these platforms already charge various fees to customers, like delivery costs and fees from restaurants, along with taxes.

Zomato has added an extra Rs 2 to its fee, bringing it to Rs 12, while Swiggy's fee has increased by Rs 3, making it Rs 15. Many customers have noticed these higher fees when they place their food orders. Since these platforms handle about 2 million orders each day, this change will help them earn a lot more money.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 7, 2025: 100% Working redeem codes will give you new experience