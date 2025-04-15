1.5 Ton AC gas leaked? Here's how much gas it needs and what you'll pay There are three types of gases that are mainly used in AC systems. The charges for gas refilling depend on the type of gas used and the quantity required.

The scorching heat has set in since April, and with the arrival of summer, the need for fans, coolers, and air conditioners becomes essential. During an average summer, fans and coolers usually suffice, but when the intense heat of May and June hits, only air conditioning can provide relief. However, it's not uncommon for air conditioners to lose their cooling efficiency during the summer months. Many people assume there's a malfunction when the cooling diminishes, but often it simply stems from a gas leak which can affect both window and split air conditioners. If your 1.5-ton AC is blowing less cool air, there's a good chance it’s experiencing a gas leak. In such cases, it's advisable to call in a technician to inspect the gas levels.

The technician will first identify the source of the gas leak in your air conditioner. Once the leak is pinpointed, it will be marked for repairs, and then the gas will be refilled. Are you aware of the amount of gas required for a 1.5-ton split AC? Knowing this is crucial before getting your AC serviced, as it helps prevent overcharging by the technician.

So, which gas is used in air conditioners?

In the Indian market, three main types of refrigerant gases are commonly used. First is R22, followed by R410A, and finally, R32. Currently, R32 is the most widely used gas due to its energy efficiency and environmental safety.

What’s the cost of refilling AC gas?

For a 1.5-ton split AC, you typically need between 1.5 kg and 2 kg of gas, although the exact amount varies based on the gas type and model. For instance, R32 is lighter and provides optimal cooling with less quantity, while R410 requires a larger amount. Generally, refilling gas in a 1.5-ton AC will cost you around Rs 2500, but this can vary based on your location, the type of gas being used, and other factors.

