Zomato, Swiggy now delivering alcohol at home in Jharkhand amid Coronavirus lockdown

As rumoured previously, popular food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy have started delivering liquor to people at their houses in Jharkhand amid the Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 in India. The Jharkhand government has collaborated with the two food delivery services to deliver liquor at people's doorsteps. Read on to know more this.

Zomato, Swiggy delivering alcohol at home

Both Zomato and Swiggy will deliver alcohol in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in collaboration with the Jharkhand government. This way, people won't have to stand in long queues to get hold of liquor and will be able to maintain social distancing.

While there is no word on how this scenario will work, it is assumed people will get the option to book alcohol via the Zomato and Swigg food delivery apps. However, it isn't known how much liquor quantity will be allowed per person to order at home. Zomato and Swiggy's venture into alcohol delivery is currently available in Jharkhand and we don't know whether or not the initiative will be expanded to other cities in the country.

Apart from delivering food, Swiggy and Zomato began delivering groceries to people at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown period in the country to compete with Grofers, BigBasket, and more.

For those who don't know, people in New Delhi can go for an e-token to buy liquor with ease via the retail stores. Users simply need to head to the government-created website ' www.qtoken.in' to get e-tokens. The e-token will provide users with a time slot within which they can head to the nearest liquor store and get some with less crowd. People are simply needed to visit the website>select the 'Apply for liquor purchase token' option>fill in your details such as name, mobile number, ID proof, and more. Following this, a time slot will be allotted via an SMS and you are good to go.

