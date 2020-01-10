This Japanese man is giving away $9 million on Twitter; Know why

Yusaku Maezawa is giving away #9 million on Twitter

It’s always good to receive money without doing much and this is the reason this story is bound to intrigue many. A Japanese billionaire is giving out $9 million on Twitter and all you have to do is retweet his tweet. Read on to know why is he giving away money and what all it entails.

Japanese man giving away money

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has announced that he will give a total of $9 million to his Twitter followers as part of a ‘social experiment’ to see if this causes happiness to the people.

He even made a YouTube video for the same. Have a look:

To earn the ‘free’ money, people were required to retweet his tweet posted on New Year’s eve, all the way until January 7. Around 40 lakh people participated and out of them, only 1,000 lucky winners will be chosen who will get $9,000 each. The 1,000 lucky winners will be chosen via a lottery system.

It is suggested that Maezawa is conducting the generous giveaway driven by the concept of universal basic income, wherein people (mostly senior citizens) get an amount to look after their basic needs. However, his giveaway isn’t clearly basic income as it is a one-time payment than a regular one.

For those who don’t know, Maezawa conducted a similar giveaway back in January 2019, wherein he gave away $9,14,000 to 100 Twitter users. His tweet was retweeted around 4.68 million times, which was a record.

Additionally, Maezawa even booked a seat on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to go on a trip to the moon.

