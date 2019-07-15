Monday, July 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Xiaomi's Mi superbass wireless headphones launched

Xiaomi's Mi superbass wireless headphones launched

Xiaomi launches its superbass wireless Headphones in India

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2019 15:21 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/MI INDIA

Xiaomi's Mi superbass wireless headphones launched

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi superbass wireless headphones in India on Monday.

Also, read:Sony launches wireless noise-cancelling headphones

The headphones come in two color options -- black-gold and black-red. Priced at Rs 1,799, they are now available for purchase on Amazon India and the company's official online store. 

It comes with pressure-less ear muffs which are crafted with soundproof PU material. The company also adds that the soft and cushiony ear muffs reduce strain on the ears. 

These on-ear Bluetooth headphones have 40mm dynamic driver and they rely on Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to different devices. In addition, a 3.5mm AUX cable also comes with the retail box. 

The headphones have a massive 4000mAh battery. Company claims that they can last to up to 20 hours once they are fully charged. One can completely charge these earphones in two hours.

Also, read:Facebook's VR dream may not take off: Oculus co-founder

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTech giants to face US hearings on anti-trust, cryptocurrency Next Story  