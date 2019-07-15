Image Source : TWITTER/MI INDIA Xiaomi's Mi superbass wireless headphones launched

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi superbass wireless headphones in India on Monday.

The headphones come in two color options -- black-gold and black-red. Priced at Rs 1,799, they are now available for purchase on Amazon India and the company's official online store.

It comes with pressure-less ear muffs which are crafted with soundproof PU material. The company also adds that the soft and cushiony ear muffs reduce strain on the ears.

These on-ear Bluetooth headphones have 40mm dynamic driver and they rely on Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to different devices. In addition, a 3.5mm AUX cable also comes with the retail box.

The headphones have a massive 4000mAh battery. Company claims that they can last to up to 20 hours once they are fully charged. One can completely charge these earphones in two hours.

