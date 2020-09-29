Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi's Mi India forays into smart home category in India.

Xiaomi subsidiary Mi India on Tuesday forayed into the smartwatch and smart speaker categories, along with launching other affordable smart home products for the India market ahead of the festive season. The Mi Watch Revolve wearable, that comes for a starting price of Rs 10,999, will be available for Rs 9,999 till Diwali while Mi Smart Speaker will cost Rs 3,999.

'With 'Smarter Living 2020', we are getting into newer categories - smart watch, smart speaker and smart soap dispenser while also coming up with newer products in the smart fitness band, smart lights and shoes categories," said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India.

Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 46mm (1.8) dial and sports over 110 watch faces, along with five different options of straps. It comes in two colours - midnight black and chrome silver.

The watch features 'Smart Always on Display' that shows time without any click and automatically goes off when it detects the user is not wearing the watch.

It also comes with the 'Firstbeat Motion' algorithm for advanced performance analytics for stress, recovery and exercise. The 'VO2 Max' feature captures how much oxygen your body is able to utilise during maximum activity.

The Mi Smart Speaker features a metal mesh with 10,531 sound holes and a 63.5mm sound driver. The product is powered by Google Assistant and can be easily set up with the Google Home app.

The company also launched an advanced smart fitness tracker Mi Smart Band 5 for Rs 2,499 with daily fitness regimes. It boasts a 28 mm AMOLED display with 20 per cent more screen than Mi Smart Band 4.

The company also launched an automatic soap dispenser for Rs 999, Mi Athleisure shoes for Rs 1,499 and a smart LED Bulb for Rs 499. The dispenser uses a low-noise motor and an infrared sensor to dispense soap foam in a contact-less manner in the social distancing times.

