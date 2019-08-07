Image Source : TWITTER/REDMIINDIA Xiaomi Redmi smartphone with 64MP camera launching in India in Q4 2019

Xiaomi announces that the company will launch a smartphone under Redmi with a 64 Megapixel camera that will use Samsung's latest 1/7" 0.8-micrometre pixel 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that compared to the 48MP sensor is 38 per cent bigger. The company also posted an image that shows clear details that were captured using the 64 Megapixel camera.

Also, read: Xiaomi Poco F2 front design leak suggests AMOLED screen with water

The sensor comes with 1.6μm later pixel using 4-in-1 pixel technology that offers improved low-light shots. The ISOCELL Plus technology delivers high colour fidelity with 15 per cent enhancement in light sensitivity. It also enables image sensors to equip 0.8-micrometer and smaller sized pixels with no loss in performance. The Smart ISO support of the Dual Conversion Gain technology adjusts the ISO sensitivity that is based on ambient light intensity.

Xiaomi has said that the company will be the first that will launch the 100MP ultra-clear camera that will be Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL sensor offering 12032×9024 pixel images.

According to the company, the Redmi 64 Megapixel camera phone will launch in the next quarter that is Q4 2019, which could be between October or December. Xiaomi hasn't announced the name of the upcoming phone, but will likely be called Redmi Note 8, as Redmi Note 7 that the first phone from the company that came with a 48 Megapixel sensor.

Also, read: Huawei launches Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 to take on Xiaomi and Realme in India