Xiaomi Redmi 9A launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

New Redmi smartphone launch in India today

After various official teasers, Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Redmi smartphone dubbed the Redmi 9A in India. The Chinese company will host an online event scheduled for 12pm in the country today. Touted as 'Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone,' the new Redmi smartphone will be a successor to the Redmi 8A launched last year.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launch in India: How to watch the live stream

Since it is a soft launch, Xiaomi will be streaming the launch event live on its YouTube channel as well as its Facebook page. If you intend to watch the event live, here's the YouTube link:

Here's the Facebook link if you wish to live-stream the event via the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform:

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launch in India: Expected features, specifications, price

According to Xiaomi's Indian website, the Redmi 9A will come with a huge 5,000mAh battery, much like the Redmi 8A. The smartphone is expected to come with improved cameras and feature a 'Super Grip Design.' The budget device is likely to come with a better processor than the Redmi 8A's Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

While concrete details aren't available, the new Redmi smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, much like the Redmi 8A.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, Redmi Power Bank also in tow

Apart from the new Redmi smartphone, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the RedmiBook 13 in India, thus, starting a new Redmi category in India. The Xiaomi laptop (which is available in China) comes with a 13.3-inch display, a 10th generation Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. The RedmiBook 13 can last up to 11 hours on a single charge and comes with an inbuilt thermal cooling system.

As for the price, the Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 is expected to be priced below Rs. 50,000 since it starts at CNY 4,199 (around Rs. 42,300) in China.

Additionally, Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Power Bank, with two battery variants: 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. The power banks could be pried at Rs. 600 and Rs. 1,000, respectively.

We will keep you posted about the new Xiaomi launches. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

