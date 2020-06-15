Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB variant available in India today: Price, features and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 8A Dual

Xiaomi recently unveiled a new storage variant for its affordable Redmi 8A Dual smartphone in India. The Redmi smartphone with the new storage option will now be up for grabs in the country today. As a reminder, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 8A Dual was launched back in February as another variant to the Redmi 8A. Read on to know more about it.

Redmi 8A Dual (64GB) Availablity, Price

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with the new 64GB of storage option will be available to buy via Amazon India and the company's website at 12 pm. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the increased 64GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. To recall, the device comes in two more RAM/Storage variants: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB.

In addition to this, the smartphone will also be up for grabs via offline stores in the country.

Redmi 8A Dual Features, Specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 6.22-inch Dot Notch HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. As mentioned earlier, it comes in three RAM/Storage options: 2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB, and 3GB/64GB.

Optics-wise, the smartphone features dual rear cameras rated at 13MP and 2MP and an 8MP front camera. It comes with camera features such as LED flash, PDAF, 1080p video, AI capabilities, and the Portrait mode. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based in Android 10.

With an Aura XGrip design, it comes in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White colour options. Additionally, it comes with support for USB Type-C port, P2i coating, AI Face Unlock, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

