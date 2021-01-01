Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi 11 sold 3.5 lakh units in first 5 minutes of sale.

Xiaomi has reportedly sold 3.5 lakh units of its latest flagship smartphone Mi 11 in just five minutes after it went on sale in China on Friday. The number of devices sold was revealed by Zeng Xuezhong, Vice-President of Xiaomi Group and President of the mobile phone department.

He said 3,50,000 units were sold in five minutes after it went on sale in China at 12 a.m. local time on January 1, reported GizChina. The Xiaomi Mi 11 omni-channel sales exceeded 1.5 billion yuan (nearly Rs 1,677 crores) in those 5 minutes and within the first seven hours of the sale, 8,54,000 units of the Xiaomi Mi 11 have been ordered.

Xiaomi unveiled Mi 11 at an event in China earlier this week at 3,999 yuan for the 8GB +128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs 4,299 yuan. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 4,699 yuan.

Mi 11 is the first smartphone to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with upto 12GB RAM.

It comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It features triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide-angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.

The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well. At the front, there is a 20MP camera. The device houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.