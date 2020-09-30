Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite smartphones launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite smartphones launched.

Xiaomi hosted an online launch event today where they announced the launch of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones. The two new smartphones are basically incremental upgrades over the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Alongside the two premium handsets, the company has also launched the Mi 10 Lite.

Mi 10T Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T sports a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate,. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Mi 10T features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Mi 10T Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. Just like the Mi 10T, this one is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Mi 10T Pro features a 108-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Mi 10T Lite Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite comes with a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It packs in 128GB of internal storage and comes with a 4,820mAh battery. Just like other Mi 10T series smartphones, this one also runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 out of the box.

On the optics front, the Mi 10T Lite comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 10T has been listed for a starting price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 6GB+128GB variant. The Mi 10T Pro starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700) whereas the Mi 10 Lite is available for a starting price of just EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,000)

The new Xiaomi smartphones will go on sale in October. The company has not yet announced the India availability of the new devices.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage