Xiaomi Mi 10 to come with 90Hz display, 30W wireless charging and more

Image Source : XIAOMI/WEIBO Xiaomi Mi 10 launching soon.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 in China tomorrow. The company is set to unveil the smartphone in China on January 13 followed by a global launch ahead of MWC 2020. The much-anticipated smartphone is said to come with features like 50W wired charging, 30W wireless charging and a 90Hz high refresh rate display.

While the 90Hz refresh rate is not that exciting, the smartphone is going to feature 50W fast charging. If that does not sound as interesting, the Mi 10 will also support 30W wireless fast charging, which is basically faster than the wired solutions offered by the likes of Apple, Samsung and others.

Apart from this, the report also suggests that the upcoming Mi 10 smartphone will support 10W reverse wireless charging. These charging speeds sound incredible, at least on paper. However, the reports have not suggested yet that these charging standards are only applicable to the Mi 10 or the Mi 10 Pro as well. Notably, the Pro variant is expected to come with 66W fast charging technology.

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series will come with 90Hz high refresh rate AMOLED panels. These high refresh rate displays are on par with the likes of the OnePlus 7T and the Realme X2 Pro. However, it lacks behind the Poco X2, Asus ROG Phone 2 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the flagship Mi 10 is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood.