Ahead of MWC 2020, Xiaomi to launch Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro on February 23 in Barcelona

Xiaomi is set to launch its flagship Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones on Feb 23.

Xiaomi is finally gearing up to launch its much-awaited Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphones. The company has rolled out invites for the upcoming event, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain. Just one day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 23, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be unveiling the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones.

The company has posted the invites on multiple social media channels including Twitter. While the invite itself does not tell about the smartphone, it does leave a hint. The invite just says "Xiaomi New Product Launch" and mentions the date and location. Apart from that, the invite showcases a huge "10" which is designed in such a way that it also hints towards the 108MP main rear camera sensor that is speculated to come with the device.

Back in December 2019, at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, the company announced Xiaomi will be one of the first brands to come up with a Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone. The company clearly mentioned that the first smartphone will be Mi 10. Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are also expected to support 5G right out of the box.

Apart from the Snapdragon 865 processor, the Mi 10 is expected to feature a 6.57-inch OLED display with 90hz high refresh rate. Just like most of the other flagship smartphones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. According to the reports, the Pro variant could pack in a massive 5250mAh with support for 66W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the Mi 10 Pro is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 108-megapixel sensor paired with a 48MP, 12MP and an 8MP lens.