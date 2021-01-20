Xiaomi announces Republic day offers: Deals on Mi Smart Band, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi announces Republic day offers.

Xiaomi India will be celebrating the Republic Day with exciting deals and offers on its wide range of products. The company will be listing various Mi and Redmi products at discounted prices during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and on Mi.com. The sale is set to kick off on January 20 and will go on till January 24, 2021. Flipkart Plus, Amazon Prime and Mi VIP Club members will have early access to these starting today.

As a part of the Republic Day Sale, Xiaomi will be offering exciting offers and discounts on products across categories such as Redmi Powerbanks, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Watch, Mi Smart Band, Mi Smart Water Purifier etc. coupled with bank offers. Moreover, the customers will be able to avail great deals on Mi LED Smart TVs with discount of up to INR 1,000. Customers can also get their hands-on Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K which are available at a discount of INR 500 and INR 200 respectively.

Apart from that, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (4+128GB) and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6+128GB) will be available at a discounted price of INR 13,999 and INR 17,499 respectively with an additional INR 2,000 Bumped up Exchange offer.

Consumers can also avail bundled offers from Mi.com and Mi Home on smart home products such as Mi Home Security Camera, Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22), Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) and Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2. All these products together are worth Rs. 4,597 and can be bought at just Rs. 4,198.