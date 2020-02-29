Xiaomi announces Leap Year 2020 offers for February 29: Offers on Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi Beard Trimmer

Xiaomi kicks off Leap Year 2020 sale in India.

After waiting for four years, the Leap Year is finally here. In order to celebrate this occasion, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has announced the Leap Year 2020 on its official website. As the offers are dedicated to the leap year, the sale will be available only on one day - February 29. Since 29 is the key number here, the company has set offers with a minimum of 29 per cent discount. In order to make things more exciting, the company is selling products at a starting price of just Rs. 29.

In the 29-store, the company is offering great discounts on a variety of products. During the sale, the Mi Beard Trimmer is available for Rs. 1,029 whereas the Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p is priced at Rs. 1,429. In the regular days, the products sell for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,299 respectively. The Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is now available for an attractive price of Rs. 1,429, making it Rs. 1,270 cheaper than its MRP of Rs. 2,699.

Apart from that, Xiaomi is also selling the Mi LED Light, Mi I Love Mi T-Shirt Black and the Mi Organic Solid T-Shirt Black are available for Rs. 129, Rs. 329 and Rs. 429 respectively.

The company is also offering a minimum of 29 per cent discount on some products. These products include the Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb and the Mi Pocket Speaker 2, which are now available for Rs. 922 and Rs. 1,064. Consumers looking out for backpacks can buy the Mi Casual Backpack at Rs. 638 or the Mi Travel Backpack for Rs. 1,419. As a part of the Leap Year sale, the company is also selling the Mi Rollerball Pen and Mi Travel U-Shaped pillow for Rs. 127 and Rs. 999 respectively.

The company has kept the sale quite minimalistic and has not added any smartphones to the offers list. However, the website does have a minimum of 29 per cent discount on cases and protectors.