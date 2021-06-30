World Social Media Day 2021: Best short-video platforms

Follow us on Best short-video platforms listed here.

World Social Media Day 2021: Social media has created a huge impact on all of our lives. There are various platforms that have been running for years now and most of already have accounts in many of them. Some of the famous social media platforms include Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. While these have been famous for almost a decade now, the trend that has recently picked up is the short video platform. Soon after TikTok was killed in India, many companies came up with alternative solutions. Here are some of the best short video platforms that you need to try out.

Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels is not a standalone app for short videos but an effort to compete with TikTok and more such apps out there. In addition to sharing Stories on Instagram, you can now share short videos or Reels. All you need to do is head to the camera icon from where you add Instagram Stories, select the Reels option, make videos, add the various video settings and you are good to go.

Much like IGTV, Instagram Reels will show up in a dedicated section for the same. The feature has various options such as filters, speed controls, stickers, text, music, and more. The most convenient part is that it can be made via the Instagram app, which is one of the popular social media platforms right now.

YouTube Shorts

Another short video platform that has been emerging lately is YouTube Shorts. Just like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts is also not a standalone app but a feature that has been built into the regular YouTube app. The feature basically allows users to publish short videos easily. While it might not have as many effects as Instagram Reels on offer, it sure does have a huge user base.

Chingari

Chingari is one of the TikTok alternatives that shot to popularity within a short period and currently has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app has two Bengaluru-based programmers — Mr Biswatma Nayak and Mr Siddharth Gautam. The app has a pretty simple UI that has majorly two sections: Videos and News. The former lets you view short videos by others and the latter keeps you updated with the world.

Moj by ShareChat

ShareChat is an Indian social media app that recently introduced the Moj app for short videos as a rival to TikTok. The app is much like any other TikTok rival has the option to add filters, effects, timer, music to the short videos. You can also adjust the speed and add a beauty filter to the videos.