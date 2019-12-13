Here’s why Google automatically sends texts from your Android phone

Google sends messages on Android on its own

It obviously gets alarming when messages are sent from your smartphones and you don’t remember why and how. A similar incident is happening for some Android users wherein Google is sending out text messages without them knowing. Here is what it is:

Google sending messages without user knowing?

Some Android users took to Google Help Center and suggested that their smartphones are automatically sending messages to a random number with a verification code. However, the bright side is that the messages don’t involve phishing or any sort of data breach.

The reason those messages are being sent to Google, is for re-verification purposes. The messages also read, “Google is verifying the phone# of this device as part of setup.” Additionally, the messages provide a link so that users can learn more about the reason.

If we head to the provided link, Google states that it verifies users’ number from time to time for their security. The section states,

“For your security, we'll re-verify from time to time to make sure that your phone's number is still yours. When we re-verify, you might get text messages from Google or see outgoing texts to Google. The message could say something like, "Google is verifying the phone number of this device."

In addition to this, Google enlists steps as to how users can change the verification process. This can be done by heading to the Settings menu>Google>Google settings>Device phone number>Manage how others connect with you.

While Google hasn’t clearly stated the reason for this, it says it verifies phone numbers account recovery, two-factor authentication, video calls, and messages.

Hence, the next time you see something of this sort, worry not, you won’t fall for a phishing trap.

