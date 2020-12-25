Image Source : WHO WHO COVID-19 updates app now available: Here's what you need to know

WHO or World Health Organisation has announced the launch of a new mobile app called ‘WHO COVID-19 Updates’. The application, as the name suggests, has been developed in order to provide users with the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It ensures that the users get only the correct information and do not spread rumours.

While we have seen a number of COVID-19 related apps till date, this one is quite different as it does not come with any contact tracing features. The app’s major focus stays at providing regular users will the correct information on the novel coronavirus.

WHO has not launched the application for the first time. The organization released a similar app back in April. The app was taken down shortly after the launch as it wasn’t meant for public availability. However, the app has been made only for the general public.

Currently, the official app is only available for Android users. The WHO COVID-19 Updates app can be easily found on the Google Play Store. Notably, the app works with country-specific data in most regions and it is only available for Nigerian users. WHO is working towards making the app available for all users.

Once the app has access to your location, it will provide you with the latest COVID-related news and updates. The home screen of the app shows a count of the number of coronavirus cases in your country as well as globally. The app also sends real-time notifications on the latest updates.