WhatsApp Web to soon get group voice, video call feature: Report

WhatsApp Web to soon get group voice, video call feature.

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular messaging platforms across the globe. We have been using the app even more at the time of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During the coronavirus lockdown, more than exchanging messages we were making video calls, group calls and more. But, WhatsApp did not allow that on its web version. Now, that is set to change.

The Facebook-owned giant is gearing up to add calling support on WhatsApp Web. The feature will allow users to make or receive video or voice calls on their laptops. The company has enabled the feature on the app’s desktop client. It is available only for WhatsApp desktop client V2.2043.7, as discovered by WABetaInfo. As of now, the feature is more on a beta stage rather than the stable side.

According to the report shared by WABetaInfo, when a user receives a voice or video call on WhatsApp desktop, they will be notified by a different window that will popup. The window will allow the user to either accept or decline the incoming call.

The WhatsApp features tracker website claims that the group video and voice calls are also being tested for WhatsApp Web. Considering most people are working from home these days, this should be a handy feature.

