WhatsApp working on a new Wallpaper feature: Here's what it does

WhatsApp to soon get new features on Android, iOS.

WhatsApp has been introducing quite a lot of new features lately and it is already working on a lot more. The company is set to bring multiple device login support, self-destructing message support and much more. Among these is one feature that will allow users to set different wallpaper packages for different contacts.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned giant is working on a new Wallpaper feature. The feature will allow users to select different backgrounds for different chats. There could be various use cases for this including one where the user could set the contact’s picture itself to avoid any sort of confusion.

The upcoming feature was first spotted in an iOS beta version and it is said to be under development for the Android version as well. Some Android users spotted the feature in the WhatsApp Beta v2.20.199.5. It is just a testing phase and this means that the feature would not be made available for all Beta users. However, it will be rolled out for the masses as soon as it is ready.

As of now, the Wallpaper feature is requiring users to download the WhatsApp Wallpaper app that brings in a package of wallpapers. However, the pack of Wallpapers has not received an update since 2011.

WABetaInfo has confirmed the availability of the feature in some WhatsApp Beta update versions for Android and iOS. The company is yet to confirm the rollout and this means it could take quite sometime before it hits the masses. As of now, there is no timeline provided by the WhatsApp feature tracker or WhatsApp itself.

Apart from that, WhatsApp is also working on a Storage Usage redesign. With this, WhatsApp’s Storage section will have a new storage bar at the top. The bar will show the portion of the space consumed by the media files as well as the messages. The company is reportedly adding a Suggested clean up option as well. It will list forwarded and large files in a thumbnail view to help users delete them and free up some space.

