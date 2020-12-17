WhatsApp to stop working on these Android, iOS devices: Check full list

WhatsApp to stop working on these Android, iOS devices.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular application and it is widely used across the globe. The app constantly brings new features with updates. It also ends support for older generation devices every year in order to improve compatibility for newer phones. WhatsApp will stop working on these Android smartphones and iPhone models in 2021.

In 2021, WhatsApp will stop working on Android devices running on an Android version that is older than Android 4.0.3. iPhones running on iOS 8 or older will also lose support as we enter 2021. As of today, a very less number of devices run on these older operating systems. This means the loss of support for older versions should knot affect many.

As for the iPhones, only iPhone 4 and older models will stop getting support for WhatsApp. As for iPhone 4s and newer, they will be able to enjoy WhatsApp at least for a foreseeable future.

WhatsApp users can try updating their devices to the latest operating system. However, if the user is running a device that does not support the newer version of iOS or Android, they are out of luck. The only way to keep using WhatsApp would be upgrading your smartphone.

In order to check the software version that is running on your Android smartphone, head over to Settings > About Phone. On an iOS device, one can head over to Settings > General > About.