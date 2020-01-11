WhatsApp to stop working on these Android, iOS devices starting February 1

WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones

With the end of 2019, WhatsApp ended support for Windows phones. At the time of the announcement, the company even said that it will be removing support for some Android and iOS devices. While the company keeps on dropping support for older smartphones every year, here's a list of devices that will no longer support WhatsApp in 2020.

WhatsApp is set to end support for selected iPhones and Android smartphones starting February 1. According to a blog post made by WhatsApp, the messaging app will stop working on iPhones running on iOS 7 or older. This means, if you have an iPhone 4 or older, you will need to upgrade your smartphone to continue using WhatsApp. However, if you have an iPhone 4s or newer, you can just update your phone's software to the latest iOS version to continue using the cross-platform messaging application.

Most Android users are safe as the support is being ended for Android version 2.3.7 Gingerbread or older. Most smartphones these days are running on Android 5 Lolipop or newer. However, if you still own one of those older smartphones, you will need to upgrade before February 1. Android users have another option, which is flashing a custom ROM. But it is not recommended as it will affect the stability of the smartphone.

WhatsApp has taken such a step to ensure security on its platform. So, if you have a device that will no longer be supported, it is highly recommended to upgrade to a newer model. However, if you are unable to do that, you will need to consider switching to regular SMS messages or switch to an app like Telegram which not only supports older versions of iOS and Android but also brings support for Windows Phones.