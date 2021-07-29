Follow us on WhatsApp to soon allow users transfer of chats from iOS to Android.

WhatsApp constantly releases new updates in order to make way for new features that make our lives easier. The company recently rolled out the multi-device feature on the Beta version of the app that allowed users to run WhatsApp on PC without needing the phone to stay connected to the internet. Now, the Facebook-owned giant is working on yet another feature that will help users to transfer their chats from an iPhone to Android.

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon be rolling out the feature that will allow users to move their WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android smartphones.

This has been one of the major problems as people have had a hard time shifting from one operating system to the other. The new report suggests that the messaging platform has been working on the new feature since April 2021. The feature could soon arrive on the beta version of the app and it will then make its way to the stable release.

As per the reports, the feature was found working on an iOS version of the app. The screenshot shared in the report shows that a new option has been added that says “Move chats to Android.”

So far, this has been based only on a report shared by WABetaInfo. The Facebook-owned giant has not yet released any official comment on this upcoming feature. Due to this, we do not have a timeline as to when we can expect the feature. Also, there are other reports that suggest we might get the Android to iOS transfer feature as well.