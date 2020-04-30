WhatsApp latest beta for Android brings multi-device support: Here's how it works

Image Source : WABETAINFO WhatsApp multi-device feature is available on the beta version for now.

WhatsApp is working on a couple of new features that are scheduled to roll out in 2020. The Facebook-owned giant has been lately working on a feature that will allow WhatsApp to run on multiple devices simultaneously. The feature is already available on the Telegram app and it is said to land in WhatsApp with the label ‘multi-device support’.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature was again spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. The version number 2.20.143 is now available for most beta users across the globe.

WhatsApp has added a ‘Scan QR Code’ option in the WhatsApp Web section of the application., Right below the option, the page mentions - ‘Use WhatsApp on other devices’. This is a clear indication that the company is testing out the much-awaited multi-device support feature.

Once the feature is made available for the masses, the company will be able to roll out the application for iPad users as well. Apart from that, this feature has a lot of other use cases. If you simply use the WhatsApp Web while using your PC, your phone would not require to remain connected to the internet at all times.

In other news, Facebook is gearing up to monetise WhatsApp. This means that by next year we will start seeing advertisements while scrolling through stories just like on Instagram. Also, a recent WhatsApp Beta update has pointed towards the Facebook Messenger Rooms integration in the app. Lastly, the company has recently announced support for up to 8 participants on groups calls.

