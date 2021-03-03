WhatsApp for iPad coming soon; Disappearing photos feature coming for Android, iOS.

WhatsApp is gearing up to launch more features for its users globally. The Facebook-owned giant is working on an iPad version of the cross-platform messaging app. As of now, the app is not available for iPads and with an upcoming update, the company will bring support for the same. It will most likely work like the iOS version but will have an iPadOS-compatible UI.

WhatsApp has not been made available yet on iPad, which means if you search for the app on the App Store, you will see a notice claiming the app is currently incompatible with the iPad. However, folks over at WABetaInfo got their hands on the upcoming WhatsApp for iPad and they claim that the app works similar to the iOS version. It also gets support for voice calls and Touch ID.

In order to make the use of the app more comfortable on the large screen, the app gets a split-screen view similar to what we have seen on WhatsApp Web. The app will support both portrait and landscape modes on the iPad.

Apart from this, the messaging app is said to get new features including disappearing photos for both iOS and Android platforms. The app recently received the disappearing messages feature and the upcoming disappearing photos will make the feature even more useful. The feature is already available on Instagram.