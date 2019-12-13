WhatsApp update brings new emojis, moves wallpaper option and more

WhatsApp Beta update for Android brings bug fixes and improvements.

WhatsApp for Android is receiving a new update for its Beta version. The update brings the version number 2.19.366 and offers a ton of bug fixes and improvements. This is a major update for the beta users as a lot of users were reporting app crashes. Alongside the bug fixes, the update also brings a few noticeable changes here and there. However, the much-awaited Dark Mode has still not arrived.

The new WhatsApp beta update is available on the Google Play Store. In order to download the update, you need to be enrolled in the company's beta program on the Play Store. If you have not yet enrolled, just head over to the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. There you can easily find an option to enrol for the Beta program at the bottom.

While the new update is mostly about the bug fixes and improvements, it does bring quite a lot of changes on board. To begin with, the WhatsApp update shifts the Wallpaper option, previously found under chat settings, to a separate Display tab in the Chats section of the WhatsApp settings. Apart from that, the company has also added new skin tones for six different emojis.

However, these changes are limited to the WhatsApp Beta for Android only. The changes will soon arrive in the stable version of WhatsApp on Android and iOS users can expect the update to arrive soon after.

Latest on WhatsApp News, Hacks and Tips