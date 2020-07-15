WhatsApp Down in India: Users unable to send or receive messages, voice calls

Image Source : DOWN DETECTOR WhatsApp Down in many parts of the world as users unable to send or receive messages.

WhatsApp Down in India: WhatsApp, the popular cross-platform messaging application is currently not working properly for many users across India. The users have been complaining about connection issues as they are unable to send or receive any messages over the messaging app. WhatsApp calls are also not connecting for many. According to the website Down Detector, the Facebook-owned app has been facing issues in India since around 1:39 AM. Until now, over 1109 users have reported issues with WhatsApp on the website.

Apart from reporting the issue on Down Detector, the users have been blasting on the popular social media platform, Twitter. Most of these users have been complaining about the same issue. IndiaTVNews.com confirmed that both Android and iOS versions of the app are facing the same issue.

Here are a couple of tweets from people around the world:

Checking Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down pic.twitter.com/xX0SEipgap — Laurence Mills (@laurencemills_) July 14, 2020

WhatsApp is down and it’s stressing my life 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/SRrrD5GJeF — Canaan Maps (@Dumie_Maphosa) July 14, 2020

Are you still on twitter to check that WhatsApp is really down ??#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/oryfqcYgrZ — uday_9 (@UPatlola_YOLO) July 14, 2020

In case you are facing similar issues on your phone, we recommend waiting for some time as the issues are on the server end. Do not try reinstalling the app as it will totally lock you out of the app until the connection is fixed.

As per the report by Down Detector, 68 per cent of users have complained about connection issues. While 28 per cent users are not able to send or receive messages, 2 per cent are complaining about the log-in error. This clearly suggests that the problems are at the WhatsApp servers and should be fixed soon.

The issue is not only limited to India but is consistent across many parts of the world. Apart from the Android or iOS app, the users are also not able to access the web version of the messaging platform. Once the issue is fixed, we will update this area.

