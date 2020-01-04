WhatsApp to replace 'Disappearing Messages' with a new feature; here's what it is

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Delete Messages feature to arrive soon

It’s 2020 and Facebook-owned WhatsApp is expected to introduce a number of features to make the popular messaging platform more popular and a fun place to be. Amongst the various features, one long-rumoured feature is the disappearing messages one, much like on Snapchat. However, that could be called something else with a different purpose altogether. Read on to know more:

WhatsApp Delete Messages feature

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is soon to introduce a new feature called Delete Messages, which will disappear after a set period of time.

WABetaInfo previously spotted the feature in Android beta version and now it has been on iOS beta version. This means the feature will soon make its entry for both Android and iOS users.

Image Source : WABETAINFO WhatsApp Delete Messages to launch soon

One interesting thing about the Delete Messages feature is that it has been referred to as a ‘cleaning tool,’ specifically for group chats. By the description, it appears the feature will allow admins to remove messages after a while so that group messages don’t pile up.

Additionally, the feature will ensure the WhatsApp messages don’t occupy a lot of their smartphone/cloud storage for individual chats.

The new information fully changes the functionality of the previously-rumoured Disappearing features. To recall, previously the feature would let messages vanish, much the way it happens on Snapchat.

Other WhatsApp features in 2020

Past rumours suggest that WhatsApp is soon to get the highly-anticipated dark mode for Android and iOS, multiple-device support, QR code support, Last seen customisations, possible ads in WhatsApp Status section, and a lot more.

Also Read: WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode, self-destructing messages and other features

As we don’t know when exactly the features will arrive, we will have to wait until WhatsApp reveals something. So, stay tuned.

Latest technology news