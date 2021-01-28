Telegram 7.4 update allows users to import WhatsApp chats: Here’s how it works

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp chats can now be imported to Telegram.

Telegram has gained immense popularity since WhatsApp announced its new Privacy Policies. While people have already started shifting to Telegram, the one problem that they have been facing is the saved chats. Telegram has solved this problem with its latest 7.4 update, where users can now import all WhatsApp chats to Telegram in just a few simple steps.

Telegram 7.4 update for iOS allows users to move their message history from other apps such as WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to Telegram. As of now, the feature is available only for iOS users and should become available for Android users at a later stage.

In case you are interested in transferring all your chats, here’s how you can import WhatsApp chats to Telegram.

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone. Head over to the chat that you would like to transfer. Tap on the contact info and then select the ‘Export Chat’ option. Here, one can also choose whether they would like to include media files or not. Now, the user needs to choose Telegram from the iOS sharing screen. Just select the contact to which you would like to assign the chat and then tap on import.

Do keep in mind that in order to do this, you will have to be on the latest version of both WhatsApp and Telegram. One can check this by heading over to the Apple App Store. Also, as mentioned above, the chats will be imported individually and the users will not get the option to select multiple chats.