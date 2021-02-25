WhatsApp celebrates 12 year anniversary, reveals number of calls made each year

Image Source : WHATSAPP / TWITTER WhatsApp has completed 12 years of its journey.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular cross-platform messaging applications. The Facebook-owned giant, on Thursday, announced that it has completed 12 years of its existence. WhatsApp was released back in 2009 and was later sold to Facebook for a USD 19 billion in 2014. Since then, the app has just been welcoming more and more users to its platform.

While making the 12-year anniversary announcement, Facebook also revealed that WhatsApp users have collectively made over one billion calls each day on the platform. This shows that the chatting app is being used for more purposes than before.

WhatsApp’s official Twitter handle made the official announcement of the completion of 12 years. In the tweet, the company revealed that they are bringing over two billion users to their platform each month. Furthermore, users are sharing over 100 billion messages each day. The company has also promised to stay committed to user privacy with end-to-end encryption.

A look back at where it all started

WhatsApp was co-founded by former Yahoo employees Brian Acton and Jan Koum back in 2009. In February 2014, Facebook acquired Facebook for 19 billion dollars. At the time of the deal, it was the biggest acquisition made by the social media giant.

Since then, WhatsApp focused on offering more features to the users. Over time, users have got features like WhatsApp Payments, stickers, GIFs, group calls and many more.