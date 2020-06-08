This WhatsApp bug uploads your mobile number on Google Search

Image Source : PIXABAY New WhatsApp flaw discovered

WhatsApp has been susceptible to a number of flaws in the past. Now, a new WhatsApp flaw has been discovered that can expose users' mobile numbers on Google Search for anyone to access them. Read on to know more about the latest WhatsApp glitch.

WhatsApp flaw exposes users' phone numbers

As per a report by Threatpost, a cybersecurity researcher Athul Jayaram found a flaw in WhatsApp due to which thousands of WhatsApp numbers can be searched on Google, thus, arising security concerns. It is suggested that up to 3,00,000 phone numbers have been leaked on Google Search in plain text. Additionally, the bug has affected users from India, the US, the UK, and other countries.

The vulnerability resides in WhatsApp's 'Click to Chat' feature that allows users to conduct conversations with people without saving their numbers. The feature generates the URL "https://wa.me/ While only the mobile numbers are exposed on Google Search, users can still access the profile photos related to numbers and hackers can even reverse-search the image to get more information on the person the number and DP belong to. For this, Jayaram suggests that WhatsApp should encrypt users' phone numbers and add 'robots.txt' so that bots can't crawl the domains.

Jayaram contacted Facebook regarding the issue and was informed that the issue doesn't qualify for a bug bounty as only Facebook platforms are included in the program. Additionally, Facebook suggests that this isn't a big deal as the information exposed is the one users choose to make public.

New: Google is letting anyone find invite links to some private WhatsApp groups. Here is one we joined that is supposed to be for United Nations NGOs judging by its description. Can see members and get numbers https://t.co/TzWjqQmm2P pic.twitter.com/jda25POc0h — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) February 21, 2020

For those who don't know, earlier this year, another bug was found out by a journalist at DW News, suggesting that the WhatsApp invite links for WhatsApp Groups can be indexed by Google, leaving private group links available on Google.

