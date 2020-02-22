WhatsApp latest beta iOS update rolled out: Brings Dark Mode, blur background, advanced search and more

WhatsApp for iOS gets Dark Mode for more users

WhatsApp recently rolled out the 2.20.30.12 beta update for iOS that started flicking the Dark Mode switch for a very small number of iPhone users. Facebook-owned giant has now finally rolled out the WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.20.30.25 update, which brings dark mode or dark theme for every beta tester. Apart from bringing the much-awaited dark mode feature onboard, the company has also added a variety of additional features.

According to the report by WABetaInfo, the new features added on the latest WhatsApp for iOS beta update includes solid colours for chat wallpapers and background blur effect to offer a boost to the esthetics. The update also adds useful features like advanced search mode and the context mode with haptic touch support.

Currently, these interesting new features are available only for the Apple TestFlight beta testing programme members. If you are a member, then you should get all the aforementioned features with the latest WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS (2.20.30.25) update.

While the Dark Theme is the most talked-about feature here, the update also adds support for a new Advanced Search Mode, which allows users to search for specific message types. The users will also be able to glance through media stored on the phone. Along with this, the company has also brought back the context mode with haptic touch support, which was earlier removed from the app.

As mentioned above, if you are an Apple TestFlight beta testing programme member, you will be able to download the latest update. However, if you are not one of them, you will need to wait for the company to add these features to the stable version of the app.