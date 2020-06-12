WhatsApp beta for iOS brings redesigned menu, add contact shortcut and more

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp latest beta for iOS brings new features.

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular cross-platform messaging application. The company has achieved that by constantly bringing updates to the app. These updates not only bring new features but also make it more reliable. Now, with the latest beta version of the iOS, WhatsApp is bringing more features to iPhones.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new beta version brings WhatsApp contact shortcuts to iPhone's Share menu. The new update also brings a redesigned menu to emulate the one seen on the iOS 13.

The report suggests that these changes are brought in the latest WhatsApp v2.20.70.19 beta version for iOS. However, a few users have been complaining about content sharing issues with the 2.20.70.18 and 2.20.70.19 beta updates. This means a lot of these users are not able to use the new contact sharing feature. The Facebook-owned giant will be fixing these issues in the upcoming updates.

As mentioned above, the latest WhatsApp 2.20.70 beta update for iPhone brings a redesigned menu. This basically brings the seamless experience for iOS 13 users as it the design of the OS itself. While the company introduced the redesign earlier, they could not bring it on iPhones running on iOS 12 or earlier. This happened because the app relied on iOS 13 APIs to offer the new menu. Now, in order to offer the same to iOS 12 users, they have redesigned it to emulate the menu on iOS 13.

The new features are currently available only in the latest WhatsApp beta app for iPhones. These should arrive in the stable version soon.

