What is Dark Net? How is it being used for drugs, illegal trades

Darknet, also referred to as dark web or Dark Net, is a part of the deep web. In the world filled with technology, we have seen many use cases of the internet. While these use cases have been in the favour of regular consumers, Darknet is for those who are looking to do more than just posting a picture on Facebook. The darknet is a network of secret websites that can be accessed only on an encrypted network. Lately, this is being used as a source to find and buy drugs online.

India has discussed the misuse of the darknet for drug trafficking during a webinar conference of BRICS nations. Soon after the meeting, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement, "Fruitful exchange of opinions concerning the drug situation in the BRICS states, the international and regional trends of illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, as well as the impact of various internal and external factors on the situation took place during the summit."

The statement further notes, "The common points emerged during the discussions include the need for real-time information sharing among the member states and need to curb increased drug trafficking through maritime routes."

How is the darknet being used for drugs, illegal trades?

Darknet works on an encrypted connection which means most of the dealings made using the deep web are untraceable. For transactions, the criminals can take advantage of the cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which leave no trace of where the money was sent and from where it was originated. Using some basic knowledge of the dark web, anyone can become a criminal. However, cybercrime department does have its own set of tactics to get hold of such criminals.

On August 12, at the BRICS meeting, India did discuss a way to fight such crimes. The group of nations will soon be coming up with a solution.

