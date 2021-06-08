watchOS 8 for Apple Watch unveiled at WWDC 2021: Here’s what it offers

Image Source : APPLE watchOS 8 for Apple Watch unveiled at WWDC 2021.

Apple today previewed the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and the new macOS Monterey at the WWDC 2021 event. Alongside the new software updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac, the company also unveiled the update for Apple Watch as the new watchOS 8 update. Here’s what you need to know about the new update.

Protected Data

In the Mail app, Mail Privacy Protection stops senders from using invisible pixels to collect information about the user. The new feature helps users prevent senders from knowing when they open an email, and masks their IP address so it can’t be linked to other online activity or used to determine their location.

This year, Intelligent Tracking Prevention is getting even stronger by also hiding the user’s IP address from trackers. This means they can’t utilize the user’s IP address as a unique identifier to connect their activity across websites and build a profile about them.

App Privacy

With App Privacy Report, users can see how often each app has used the permission they’ve previously granted to access their location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the past seven days. Users can check whether this makes sense to them, and take action by going to the app in Settings if it doesn’t. Users can also find out with whom their data may be shared by seeing all the third-party domains an app is contacting.

Process Audio of Siri Requests

With on-device speech recognition, the audio of users’ requests is processed right on their iPhone or iPad by default. This addresses one of the biggest privacy concerns for voice assistants, which is unwanted audio recording. Siri processing is also moving on device, enabling requests to be processed without an internet connection, such as launching apps, setting timers and alarms, changing settings, or controlling music.